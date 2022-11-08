IMPACT PLAYER
Julius Randle, New York
Randle was on fire from deep early as he paced the Knicks with 31 points, which included 8-for-13 from three-point range.
By the numbers
29 Knicks points off 18 Wolves turnovers.
27 New York's largest lead.
1 Made field goal for the Wolves' Anthony Edwards in the first half.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Dine-in, takeout or just dessert: 39 options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Dine-in, takeout or just dessert: 39 options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Dine-in, takeout or just dessert: 39 options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Dine-in, takeout or just dessert: 39 options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56
Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 on Monday night in a season opener.
Sports
Saint Bonaventure defeats Saint Francis (PA) 71-58
Kyrell Luc's 23 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Saint Francis (PA) 71-58 on Monday night in the season opener.
Sports
Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak
Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night.
Sports
Clark leads No. 8 UCLA to 76-50 victory over Sacramento St
Jaylen Clark scored 17 points, Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell added 14 apiece and No. 8 UCLA rolled to a 76-50 victory over Sacramento State in the season opener for both teams Monday night.
Sports
Rosner scores 25, Western Illinois nips Illinois State 71-68
Alec Rosner's 25 points helped Western Illinois defeat Illinois State 71-68 in a season opener on Monday.