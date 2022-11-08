Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Julius Randle, New York

Randle was on fire from deep early as he paced the Knicks with 31 points, which included 8-for-13 from three-point range.

By the numbers

29 Knicks points off 18 Wolves turnovers.

27 New York's largest lead.

1 Made field goal for the Wolves' Anthony Edwards in the first half.