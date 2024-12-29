Wolves-Spurs game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Timberwolves update: F Julius Randle is averaging 7.3 assists over his past four games, and the Wolves have won back-to-back games after losing three in a row. Their comeback from 16 down in the fourth against Houston on Friday to win 113-112 was their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2003. ... G Donte DiVincenzo is shooting 48.5% from three-point range over his past five games. ... The Wolves split a pair of road games with the Spurs earlier this season. ... The Wolves on Saturday waived veteran G P.J. Dozier, who appeared in nine games this season and was on a partially guaranteed contract.