Wolves-Spurs game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players
Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, the players acquired in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, have been heavy contributors in recent games.
7 p.m. Sunday, Target Center
TV, radio: Fanduel Sports Network, iHeart app
Timberwolves update: F Julius Randle is averaging 7.3 assists over his past four games, and the Wolves have won back-to-back games after losing three in a row. Their comeback from 16 down in the fourth against Houston on Friday to win 113-112 was their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2003. ... G Donte DiVincenzo is shooting 48.5% from three-point range over his past five games. ... The Wolves split a pair of road games with the Spurs earlier this season. ... The Wolves on Saturday waived veteran G P.J. Dozier, who appeared in nine games this season and was on a partially guaranteed contract.
Spurs update: Coach Gregg Popovich remains away from the team as he continues recovering from a “mild stroke” he suffered Nov. 2. Mitch Johnson remains San Antonio’s interim coach. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25.4 points per game and is leading the league with four blocks per game. He had seven blocks in the last matchup between the Wolves and Spurs, but the Wolves won 106-92. Apple Valley’s Tre Jones has dealt with ankle and shoulder injuries this season and has played in 12 games, averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 assists per game.
