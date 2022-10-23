7 p.m. Monday vs. San Antonio * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves will be completing their first set of back-to-back games Monday. Last season they were 6-7 on the tail end of these games and posted a -2.5 net rating. … F Kyle Anderson is likely to miss the game because of back spasms. … Three of the Wolves' next four matchups will be against the Spurs with games Monday and Wednesday in Minneapolis and Sunday in San Antonio. The Wolves beat the Spurs three times last season. Karl-Anthony Towns posted 60 points in one of those matchups.

Spurs update: San Antonio is 2-1 after trading guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta in the offseason. That vacancy has allowed Apple Valley's Tre Jones to start each of San Antonio's first three games. He's averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists in 30 minutes. … Forward Keldon Johnson is leading the Spurs in points (21.3 per game) and rebounds (7.3). San Antonio had the league's ninth best offensive rating through three games (113.9 points per 100 possessions).