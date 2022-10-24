Third-quarter doldrums plagued the Timberwolves in their first two games of the season. Both Oklahoma City and Utah outscored the Wolves by double digits after halftime.

In the rematch with the Thunder on Sunday, the Wolves allowed Oklahoma City to cut what was once an 18-point lead down to three, but they regrouped in time — thanks to an unusual looking lineup — for a 116-106 road victory.

The Wolves (2-1) led 82-74 headed into the fourth quarter when coach Chris Finch turned to a lineup that featured only one starter — Anthony Edwards, Jordan McLaughlin, Taurean Prince, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid.

This lineup made sure the Wolves finished with their first blowout victory of the season. They opened the fourth on a 24-10 run and gave the Wolves a 22-point lead. Before the fourth quarter, the Wolves had hit just four three-pointers all night. That lineup hit six during that run that put the game out of reach and allowed the rest of the starters to rest before flying back to Minnesota for a game Monday.

Edwards was the ringleader most of the night on offense with 30 points, but Prince added 11 and Nowell had 14. Reid added 14 points in 13 minutes.

Luguentz Dort had 20 for Oklahoma City, who were without point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip injury) and lost Josh Giddey to a sprained ankle during the game.

Among the Wolves starters, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points, eight rebounds.

