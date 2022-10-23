Anthony Edwards appeared more comfortable in Friday's loss to Utah than he did in Wednesday's victory over Oklahoma City.

After going 4-for-17 for 11 points Wednesday, Edwards went 12-for-23 for 30 points Friday. His shot chart looked like what the Wolves want going forward — every one of his shots was either a three-pointer or at the rim. There were no midrange jumpers.

"The first game I played, I'm like, 'Man, I can't come out here and play like that again. I kind of played my game [Friday] instead of [being] a three-and-D guy," Edwards said. "So I felt pretty good."

Edwards said he was still adjusting to finding his role within the context of the two-big offense the Wolves are running with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Edwards agreed when asked if he felt more comfortable right now when the team goes with a smaller lineup.

"For me I like to play with an open court because when I get the rebound," Edwards said, "I like to push and get downhill, get fouls, get to the rim as much as possible. The smaller we go, the better it is for me."

That comfort level might have shown in overtime against Utah, when Edwards didn't have any attempts as Towns took most of the shots. Coach Chris Finch took responsibility for Edwards' lack of shots in overtime.

"It's on me," Finch said. "I have to get him the ball more. We ran a couple things to get the ball in his hands. And then, again, the ball got sticky. We tried to play through KAT there. But he's got to get some looks. That's on me."

Leg kicks still an issue

In the Wolves' first two games of the season, Towns had a pair of offensive fouls in which he attempted a three-pointer but kicked out his leg to trip a defender trying to contest the shot.

Towns was asked about the habit after Friday's game.

"Just be better," Towns said. "I mean, no excuses, be better. I don't, I don't really know. You're not going to get in the flow of the game. I'm just playing, I'm shooting."

The fouls appear clear on video and have been a part of Towns' game for multiple years now. They don't happen every time he shoots a three, but they can happen when a defender is trying to close out in a hurry on him.

Finch said it was something the team was addressing with Towns.

"We continue with conversations," Finch said. "Some things are just habits that you've got to break. In some ways, I'm not sure he even realizes he's doing it; it's such an ingrained habit."

Anderson update

Wolves forward Kyle Anderson missed Sunday's game because of back spasms, with Finch saying Anderson was "feeling better" but was out Sunday and "probably" out for Monday's game against San Antonio.