Game recap
Impact player
Anthony Edwards, Wolves
Edwards didn't have his most efficient night (11-for-26), but he came up with multiple key baskets in the fourth quarter to lift the Wolves to victory.
By the numbers
22 Wolves points off 18 Portland turnovers.
41 Wolves bench points to Portland's 26.
.513 Wolves shooting percentage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Canada beats U.S. 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals
Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.
Sports
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn's 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Portland game recap
Anthony Edwards didn't have his most efficient night (11-for-26) but he came up with multiple key baskets in the fourth quarter to lift the Wolves to victory.
Sports
Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114
Asked before the game about his team's victory over the Knicks last week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was quick to note that Jalen Brunson didn't play.
Sports
Vanecek makes 32 saves as Devils roll past Red Wings 5-1
Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night.