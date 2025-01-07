Podcast: Wolves finally shake things up; Vikings questions and concerns

Sports

On a jam-packed edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves. They won 108-106 on Monday after making a change to their starting lineup. Donte DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley Jr. Plus, Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the 31-9 Vikings loss to the Lions.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 7, 2025 at 5:00PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, right, celebrates after his 3-point basket as Los Angeles Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr. (77) looks on Monday. (Matt Krohn)

Introduction: On a jam-packed edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves. They won 108-106 on Monday after making a change to their starting lineup. Donte DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley Jr., a move that seemed to help both players. Did Chris Finch simply listen to all of us? Plus the Gophers men’s basketball team made a slew of errors down late in the game in an 89-88 double overtime loss to Ohio State.

11:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the 31-9 Vikings loss to the Lions. It was a bad performance from QB Sam Darnold in a critical moment. It also raised questions about the Vikings’ ability to handle blitzes heading into the playoffs Monday against the Rams.

32:00: More award-winning Vikings poetry, plus comments from Kevin O’Connell on his job status.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

