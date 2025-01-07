Podcast: Wolves finally shake things up; Vikings questions and concerns

Introduction: On a jam-packed edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves. They won 108-106 on Monday after making a change to their starting lineup. Donte DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley Jr., a move that seemed to help both players. Did Chris Finch simply listen to all of us? Plus the Gophers men’s basketball team made a slew of errors down late in the game in an 89-88 double overtime loss to Ohio State.