Introduction: On a jam-packed edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves. They won 108-106 on Monday after making a change to their starting lineup. Donte DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley Jr., a move that seemed to help both players. Did Chris Finch simply listen to all of us? Plus the Gophers men’s basketball team made a slew of errors down late in the game in an 89-88 double overtime loss to Ohio State.
Podcast: Wolves finally shake things up; Vikings questions and concerns
On a jam-packed edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves. They won 108-106 on Monday after making a change to their starting lineup. Donte DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley Jr. Plus, Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the 31-9 Vikings loss to the Lions.
11:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the 31-9 Vikings loss to the Lions. It was a bad performance from QB Sam Darnold in a critical moment. It also raised questions about the Vikings’ ability to handle blitzes heading into the playoffs Monday against the Rams.
32:00: More award-winning Vikings poetry, plus comments from Kevin O’Connell on his job status.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
On a jam-packed edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves. They won 108-106 on Monday after making a change to their starting lineup. Donte DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley Jr. Plus, Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the 31-9 Vikings loss to the Lions.