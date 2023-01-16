Rudy Gobert didn't last long in the third rematch against his former team, but the players the Wolves sent to Utah in the trade to bring Gobert here did.

Gobert exited in the first quarter of Monday afternoon's game because of right groin soreness that caused him to leave Saturday's game early.

Each of those former Wolves had a hand in Utah's 126-125 win at Target Center.

Jarred Vanderbilt provided his usual brand of hustle and energy with 15 points, eight rebounds while Malik Beasley (10 points) gave Utah a 123-120 lead with two minutes remaining.

But no one had a greater impact on Monday's game than Walker Kessler, the player the Wolves drafted 22nd overall last summer, introduced at a press conference, then promptly traded for Gobert.

The center from Auburn had 20 points and 21 rebounds in a very Gobert-like performance Utah has grown accustomed to seeing and Wolves fans would like to see on a regular basis.

Jordan Clarkson hit one of two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining to put Utah ahead 126-125. The Wolves called timeout with 3.9 seconds remaining to set up the last shot.

Anthony Edwards (29 points) dished to an open Jaden McDaniels in the right corner, and McDaniels hit the front of the rim and missed as time expired.

The Wolves' three-point shooting carried them to a lead in the first half. They actually shot better from deep in the early going (10-for-21) than from inside the arc (11-for-28). Edwards got off to a 1-for-8 start but Russell picked up the slack with 17 first-half points.

Gobert exited the game after his first shift of the game because of right groin soreness that also caused him to exit Saturday's game. That meant extended minutes for Naz Reid and Luka Garza off the bench.

The Wolves benefited from Utah going cold in the second quarter from three-point range (1-for-11) and because of that they were able to extend their lead to as many as 11 in the first half. They led 58-52 at the half before the Jazz finally caught them by the 4:23 mark of the third.

Luckily for the Wolves, Edwards got it going after halftime. He attacked Kessler on multiple possessions for six points and finished with 17 in the quarter. His play boosted the Wolves to a 95-87 lead after three.

But with Edwards on the bench to start that fourth, that lead evaporated in the first four minutes of the fourth, and the game was tied 104-104.