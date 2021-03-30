NEW YORK – The last time the Timberwolves took the floor in Brooklyn, the state of the franchise couldn't be much different and similar at the same time.

The Wolves opened last season at the Nets with a roster that was over 75% different than the one that took the floor Monday in a 112-107 loss at Barclays Center.

As with any new season there was mystery but was optimism about where the team might be headed. The Wolves came away with a surprise victory in overtime that night for coach Ryan Saunders in the first game of the Gersson Rosas regime.

It had seemed like a new day for the Wolves, but they're still trying to recapture the high and hope of that night.

Like then, the Wolves are still a franchise with a lot of unknowns and there have been very few answers in the last 18 months. This Wolves team entered Monday coming off one of the worst losses of the Rosas regime to Houston, and there was an air of inevitability before tipoff with the championship-contending Nets sitting across from them. The question wasn't whether the Wolves would lose, but how bad would it be? The answer was not terrible, certainly not when compared to Saturday's debacle. But it's still another loss.

The Wolves trailed 108-103 with around one minute to play when Anthony Edwards almost brought them back. He got a putback to cut it to three, then a steal and layup to cut it to one. He would miss the ensuing free throw after he was fouled, but saved the ball on the Wolves' next possession to set up a chance for the lead with 36.5 seconds left. Edwards would miss a nine footer and the Wolves would lose the scramble for the rebound. James Harden connected on a pair of free throws to put Brooklyn ahead 110-107 with 14 seconds left. A Malik Beasley three-point attempt missed with less than 10 seconds to play and Kyrie Irving iced it at the line for the Nets.

Harden had 38 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for the Nets while Irving had 26 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 to lead the Wolves while Edwards had 23.

One of looming questions over Monday's matchup was whether Harden or Irving would inflict the most damage on the Wolves. Early on, the answer was Irving early, Harden the rest of the time. Irving lit them up for 15 first-quarter points. Towns had a solid start with 10 in the first quarter but the Wolves had five turnovers that led to eight Brooklyn points while the Nets had just two for zero Wolves points. That helped Brooklyn open a 37-25 lead after the first. Also helping? The Nets shot a blistering 70%.

The Nets, playing without the injured Kevin Durant, increased their lead in the second to 17, 44-27, but contrary to Saturday night, the Wolves didn't roll over in this one.

An 8-0 run enabled them to cut Brooklyn's lead to 48-42 following another Beasley three. Among the early bright spots was rookie Jaden McDaniels who scored eight first quarter points but most importantly wasn't out of place when asked to guard both Irving and Harden at times. McDaniels even finished the half with three blocks.

The Nets led 61-52 at halftime as Brooklyn's shooting came down to Earth in the second quarter (30%).

The Wolves made a few charges at the Wolves in the third quarter as Edwards had a few early buckets and Jaylen Nowell scored nine off the bench. The Wolves would get as close as 70-66 with just over six minutes to play in the quarter before Harden helped stabilize the Nets. While Irving took care of the first quarter, Harden took care of the third while Irving went 1-for-5. Six of Harden's 13 in the quarter came from the foul line.

The Wolves would again get within six multiple times in the fourth quarter but could never quite push past it until late. Then they just couldn't make it all way back.