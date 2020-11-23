The Timberwolves are considering bringing back one of their two-way players from last season.

The Wolves and point guard Jordan McLaughlin have discussed a new contract, a source said, with the source adding those talks are ongoing. 

McLaughlin split time last season between the NBA and the G-League and played in 30 games for the Wolves, starting two. McLaughlin averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 assists per game with his best game coming against the Clippers on Feb. 8 when he scored 24 points and had a number of highlight reel plays. McLaughlin was a regular presence on the floor the last two months of the season. 

The Wolves' other two-player last year, Kelan Martin, is an unrestricted free agent after the Wolves recently rescinded their qualifying offer to him. 

Older Post

Timberwolves to begin season without fans in Target Center