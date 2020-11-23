The Timberwolves are considering bringing back one of their two-way players from last season.



The Wolves and point guard Jordan McLaughlin have discussed a new contract, a source said, with the source adding those talks are ongoing.



McLaughlin split time last season between the NBA and the G-League and played in 30 games for the Wolves, starting two. McLaughlin averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 assists per game with his best game coming against the Clippers on Feb. 8 when he scored 24 points and had a number of highlight reel plays. McLaughlin was a regular presence on the floor the last two months of the season.



The Wolves' other two-player last year, Kelan Martin, is an unrestricted free agent after the Wolves recently rescinded their qualifying offer to him.