Timberwolves-Grizzlies game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key statistics

Ja Morant is back for Memphis, which is in third place in the Western Conference.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 10, 2025 at 10:46PM
Star guard Ja Morant has returned to the Grizzlies lineup. (Brandon Dill/The Associated Press)

Memphis Grizzlies at Wolves

Saturday, 7 p.m., Target Center

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network, iHeart app

Timberwolves update: At 20-17, the Wolves are seventh in the Western Conference. They are 6-6 in their past 12 games. They have won three in a row, which followed a three-game losing streak. That also followed a previous three-game win streak, which followed another three-game losing streak. ... G Anthony Edwards cooled off scoring-wise after averaging 40.7 points over a three-game stretch. Edwards had 21 points on 5-for-19 shooting in Thursday’s 104-89 victory at Orlando. ... Rookie G Rob Dillingham remains out because of a right ankle sprain.

Memphis update: G Ja Morant returned from a shoulder injury in Memphis’ loss to Houston on Thursday. Morant had 27 points, three assists and four turnovers against the Rockets. ... F Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies with 22.7 points per game, a career high mark for him. ... The Grizzlies (24-14), who are third in the West, are fifth in both offensive and defensive efficiency. ... G Marcus Smart (finger) is out.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

