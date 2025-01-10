Timberwolves-Grizzlies game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key statistics
Ja Morant is back for Memphis, which is in third place in the Western Conference.
Saturday, 7 p.m., Target Center
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network, iHeart app
Timberwolves update: At 20-17, the Wolves are seventh in the Western Conference. They are 6-6 in their past 12 games. They have won three in a row, which followed a three-game losing streak. That also followed a previous three-game win streak, which followed another three-game losing streak. ... G Anthony Edwards cooled off scoring-wise after averaging 40.7 points over a three-game stretch. Edwards had 21 points on 5-for-19 shooting in Thursday’s 104-89 victory at Orlando. ... Rookie G Rob Dillingham remains out because of a right ankle sprain.
Memphis update: G Ja Morant returned from a shoulder injury in Memphis’ loss to Houston on Thursday. Morant had 27 points, three assists and four turnovers against the Rockets. ... F Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies with 22.7 points per game, a career high mark for him. ... The Grizzlies (24-14), who are third in the West, are fifth in both offensive and defensive efficiency. ... G Marcus Smart (finger) is out.
