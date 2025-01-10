Timberwolves-Grizzlies game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key statistics

Timberwolves update: At 20-17, the Wolves are seventh in the Western Conference. They are 6-6 in their past 12 games. They have won three in a row, which followed a three-game losing streak. That also followed a previous three-game win streak, which followed another three-game losing streak. ... G Anthony Edwards cooled off scoring-wise after averaging 40.7 points over a three-game stretch. Edwards had 21 points on 5-for-19 shooting in Thursday’s 104-89 victory at Orlando. ... Rookie G Rob Dillingham remains out because of a right ankle sprain.