CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There was a lot of skepticism throughout the NBA that the Timberwolves' insistence on playing two centers on the floor at the same time, all the time, was a smart basketball idea.

On a night like Saturday, when the rest of the offense was struggling, it made all the sense in the world.

The Wolves' centers — Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid — were the team's three best players in a 123-117 victory over Charlotte that was otherwise a little too close for comfort for the 15-4 Wolves.

Towns finished with 28 points, Reid 23 and Gobert 26 as the team's backcourt failed to generate scoring in the second consecutive game without Anthony Edwards (hip pointer). Coach Chris Finch even had all three playing at the same time for a stretch of the fourth quarter.

The Wolves' transition defense failed them most of the day (Charlotte had a 20-0 edge in that category) but when the game tightened up late, the Wolves went on a 7-0 run spurred by a Troy Brown three to take a 115-109 lead. A few possessions later, after Charlotte's Terry Rozier (23 points) cut it to three with three free throws, Mike Conley (14 points, 10 assists) iced the game with a driving runner for a three-point play with 44.8 seconds remaining.

The Wolves opened the night with a 10-0 run and led by as many as 12 in the first quarter before the Hornets started getting out in transition on the Wolves. The Wolves shot 65% in the first quarter and Charlotte (6-12) shot 39%, but the Hornets were never more than a few possessions behind them as the second quarter opened.

Towns picked up three fouls in the first four minutes of the second and sat the rest of the quarter. Charlotte picked up the efficiency scoring, and hit eight of its first 11 shots of the second. The Wolves maintained a small lead because Reid had one of his best halves in a while with 14 points.

But the Wolves' defense let them down to the tune of 36 Charlotte points in the quarter, and the Hornets ended up taking a 59-58 lead before the Wolves went into the locker room with a 62-59 lead.

The Hornets continued hammering the Wolves in transition in the third and after the Wolves re-established a 10-point lead, the Hornets erased that with a 13-2 run, and the score remained close the rest of the third with the Wolves taking an 88-87 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Wolves' normally reliable halfcourt defense began to fail them, as Charlotte was getting open looks in the lane and at the rim. The Hornets led 106-102 with under five minutes to play, but the Wolves got their act together just in time.