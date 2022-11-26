2:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Golden State * Target Center (BSN, 830-AM)

Wolves update: The Hornets ended the Wolves' five-game win streak on Friday with a 110-108 win. The Wolves shot just 9-for-41 from three-point range. ... Coach Chris Finch said Friday that forward Taurean Prince will miss one to two weeks because of a right shoulder subluxation. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin was day-to-day because of a left calf strain. Center Rudy Gobert played through a sore left ankle on Friday. ... Gobert has averaged 19 points in his past two games after averaging six in the previous two.

Warriors update: Golden state has won three of its last five after dropping five straight. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors and is second in the league in scoring with 31.7 points per game. Curry is shooting 45% from three-point range after shooting 38% last season, which was a career low in seasons Curry played more than 50 games. ... Conversely, Klay Thompson is shooting a career low 40% from the field and 39% from three-point range. ... The Warriors are tied for the second-worst turnover rate in the league.