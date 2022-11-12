WOLVES GAMEDAY

5 p.m. Sunday at Cleveland

TV: BSN

Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: Minnesota has lost six of its last seven and will play its next six games against teams from the Eastern Conference. The Wolves are 0-2 against Eastern teams this season with losses to Milwaukee and the Knicks. ... Karl-Anthony Towns has committed the second-most fouls so far this season with 49. Not far behind him in third is forward Jaden McDaniels, who has committed 47. ... Naz Reid, who missed the last two games because of an illness, is listed as out.

Cavaliers update: Like the Wolves, Cleveland traded for an All-Star from Utah in the offseason. Donovan Mitchell is fourth in the league in scoring (31.6 points per game) while averaging 6.1 assists. ... Forward Kevin Love is coming off the bench for the second consecutive season and averaging 20.6 minutes and 12 points per game. The Cavaliers start center Jarrett Allen and power forward Evan Mobley in their frontcourt. With that lineup, the Cavaliers are second in the league in defensive efficiency (107 points allowed per 100 possessions).