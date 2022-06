The Timberwolves started draft night night with one first-round pick. They ended it with two.

President Tim Connelly moved down and then back up the draft board on Thursday night as he made his first draft with the Wolves an eventful one.

As the Wolves came up on the clock at No. 19 overall, they swung a deal with the Grizzlies to move back in the draft and take Memphis' 22nd and 29th picks, but weren't done with that.

The Wolves kept the first of those picks and selected Auburn center Walker Kessler at No. 22, but before they could pick at No. 29, Connelly swung another deal with Houston for No. 26 and selected Wendell Moore from Duke.

The Wolves traded out of No. 19 after selecting Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia for the Grizzlies and also sent a 2023 second-round pick as part of the deal. In the trade with Houston, which had previously acquired No. 26 from Dallas, the Wolves dealt No. 29 and two future second-round picks.

With their first pick the Wolves went for size and a potential rim protector in Kessler, who was a big part of Auburn's season in which the Tigers earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. Kessler was the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year.

Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. celebrates in the second half against North Carolina during the NCAA Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.

The Wolves could use a rim protector and size in the frontcourt and they got some in Kessler, who was known for his ability to protect the rim and block shots. Kessler is renowned for his shot-blocking ability. Kessler swatted an eye-popping 4.6 shots per game in his lone season at Auburn after transferring from North Carolina.

Last season the Wolves played a defensive scheme that required center Karl-Anthony Towns to be on the perimeter to hedge screens and guard players along the perimeter. Players would then scramble behind Towns to guard the rim. Kessler could help them guard the rim if he can contribute right away.

Connelly said a priority for the Wolves this offseason was to add rebounding to their roster after finishing last season as the third-worst team in terms of defensive rebounding percentage. Kessler averaged 8.1 rebounds per game along with 11.4 points. He shot 61% from the field but shot just 20% on 1.5 three-point attempts per game.

In Moore, the Wolves are acquiring a wing who blossomed in his third season at Duke after struggling in his first two. Moore averaged 13.4 points in helping Duke reach the Final Four. Moore improved his three-point shooting from 30% to 41% from his sophomore to junior season.

Moore drew high marks from draft evaluators for his ability to play on and off the ball and could score off the dribble. He also was a solid defender who could guard multiple positions. The Wolves are betting that Moore can keep progressing from his junior year while overcoming what some analysts think is a lack of athleticism.

At first, the draft was quiet pertaining to trades as the first 10 picks all stayed with the teams that selected them. The Wolves didn't sit idly by as the trades began shortly thereafter. However, point guard D'Angelo Russell, whose status has been the subject of the trade rumor mill of later, was still on the Wolves on the roster as the draft went along Thursday, the first significant window for trading in the offseason.