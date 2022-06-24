A capsule look at the newest Timberwolves.

Walker Kessler, center

College: Auburn

Age: 20

Height, weight: 7-1, 245

Drafted: first round, 22nd overall

A McDonald's All-American in the Atlanta suburb of College Park, Kessler started his college career at North Carolina and averaged 4.4 points as a freshman. He transferred to Auburn for his sophomore season and was the SEC defensive player of the year, averaging 11.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. Led the NCAA with 155 blocked shots.

Wendell Moore Jr., wing

College: Duke

Age: 20

Height, weight: 6-5, 215

Drafted: first round, 26th overall

Played three seasons for the Blue Devils and helped them to the Final Four last season by averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists. Won the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award. He shot 41.3% from three-point range as a junior.

Josh Minott, forward

College: Memphis

Age: 19

Height, weight: 6-8, 205

Drafted: second round, 45th overall

A high school standout in Boca Raton, Fla., he played only one season at Memphis for coach Penny Hardaway and assistant Larry Brown. Started five of 33 games, averaged 14.5 minutes and 6.6 points. Great leaper, strong defensive metrics make him intriguing.

Matteo Spagnolo, guard

College: none

Age: 19

Height, weight: 6-5, 195

Drafted: second round, 50th overall

Has been a standout in youth basketball in Italy and Spain. He is under contract with Spanish power Real Madrid, but was loaned to Vanoli Cremona in the Italian league. He's a prospect who likely will remain abroad for next season.