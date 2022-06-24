The final haul for the Timberwolves after Thursday's NBA Draft: Walker Kessler (No. 22 overall), Wendell Moore Jr. (No. 26), Josh Minott (No. 45) and Matteo Spagnolo (No. 50). How this group pans out is anyone's guess ... or everyone's guess ... here are NBA Draft grades for the Wolves from around the web.

ESPN: A-

Minnesota moved down three spots and still ended up with the player ESPN's Jonathan Givony had projected to them at No. 19, Auburn center Walker Kessler. Assuming the Timberwolves planned to take Kessler either way, they were able to convert a future second-round pick into a first-rounder for nothing. Later, Minnesota added a couple more future second-rounders to move up three spots from No. 29 to No. 26 and add Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr.

The Ringer: Kessler (B-), Moore Jr. (A-)

On Kessler: Minnesota has been pursuing veteran centers on the trade market like Rudy Gobert and Clint Capela, but landing a big on a rookie contract might be the better path. Kessler was one of the best shot blockers in all of college basketball, winning Defensive Player of the Year. Chris Finch will throw him into frontcourts with Karl-Anthony Towns, but we'll also see him as the lone big on the floor. Minnesota's roster hasn't taken shape yet as the D'Angelo Russell rumors continue, but this pick is about constructing the best frontcourt around Towns. And clearly, the Wolves want to be huge.

CBS Sports: B+

The Wolves moved their picks around but ultimately landed an elite rim protector in Kessler and a prototypical 3-and-D wing in Moore. Kessler may have some trouble staying on the floor against quicker teams, but he was an elite shot-blocker in college and can eat up minutes with Karl-Anthony Towns on the bench. Moore should compete for playing time immediately on a team desperately craving wings. Overall Minnesota filled two needs with solid players.

Yahoo Sports: Kessler (B), Moore Jr. (B)

On Kessler: Kessler was the leading shot-blocker in college basketball this past season and moves well with his 7-foot-1 frame. The Cavs had success last year with both Isaiah Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the lane, and Tm Connolly is making a similar move in his first year as president of basketball operations in Minnesota.

The Athletic

On Kessler: The Nuggets drafted very well under Tim Connelly, so these picks will be under some scrutiny. His first move was to select an ace shot blocker who was one of the draft's most divisive prospects. Minnesota needed to improve its defense but also has a paucity of legitimate NBA forwards and there were still some good candidates on the board. For what it's worth, I don't think Kessler would have made it to 29.

Sports Illustrated: Kessler (B-), Moore Jr. (A)