Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the Timberwolves and Vikings and finds a common thread: Teams that shouldn't have to apologize for winning ugly — but also teams that still have something to prove. The Wolves have won four in a row but heard some boos in the midst of their 105-101 comeback win Monday. The Vikings need to get their season back on track after Sunday's blowout loss.

10:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show to talk about the evolving identity of the Wild, and how it is taking time to acclimate to a new style.

27:00: Twins President Dave St. Peter joins Rand to talk about the team's rebrand, on-field projections for 2023 and the TV situation.

