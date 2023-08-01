Anthony Edwards will have a slightly different look next season.

Edwards is switching his jersey number from No. 1 to No. 5, the Timberwolves announced Tuesday, and in doing so he is reclaiming a number that has been his for most of his life.

"Five has always been my number," Edwards said in an interview with Stadium. "High school, college, AAU, it's always been a number to me that I always wanted. I tried to get it when I got drafted. I just couldn't. My teammate had it. Opportunity presented itself this year and I just took it."

When the Wolves drafted Edwards, Malik Beasley wore No. 5 and did so for Edwards' first two seasons. After Kyle Anderson signed with the Wolves last season, he took No. 5, but he and Edwards are switching it up for this season. Anderson will take No. 1, a number he has worn throughout his career as well.

In July, Edwards and the Wolves agreed to terms on a maximum five-year contract that will kick in for the 2024-25 season worth up to potentially $260 million. The No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft so far has lived up to the hype, culminating in two playoff appearances in which Edwards has averaged 28.1 points, and an All-Star selection last season.

He will turn 22 on Saturday.

Edwards said he would be a "whole different player" while wearing No. 5.

"Just a lot of athleticism, a lot more dunks," Edwards said. "Just a different level of play because I got my number on my back now."