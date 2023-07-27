Karl-Anthony Towns will be the fifth Timberwolves player in the FIBA World Cup.

The Wolves forward announced on Instagram that he will play for the Dominican Republic, and the country included Towns' name on its preliminary roster.

Towns' late mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was Dominican, and Towns has played for that country on national teams since he was 16.

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Other Timberwolves playing are Kyle Anderson (China), Anthony Edwards (U.S.), Rudy Gobert (France) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada)