Karl-Anthony Towns will be the fifth Timberwolves player in the FIBA World Cup.
The Wolves forward announced on Instagram that he will play for the Dominican Republic, and the country included Towns' name on its preliminary roster.
Towns' late mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was Dominican, and Towns has played for that country on national teams since he was 16.
The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.
Other Timberwolves playing are Kyle Anderson (China), Anthony Edwards (U.S.), Rudy Gobert (France) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Angels said they won't trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR
Shohei Ohtani looked his manager in the eye and in just a few words, left no doubt of his intentions.
Sports
Coyotes sign prized prospect Cooley; 3rd pick in 2022 draft played 1 college season at Minnesota
The Arizona Coyotes signed 2022 first-round draft pick Logan Cooley on Thursday to a three-year, entry-level contract, after the center changed his mind about returning to Minnesota for another college season.
Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers
Carlos Santana is heading to Milwaukee.
Sports
Larry Nassar survivors sue Michigan State over alleged 'secret decisions' on releasing documents
Women who were sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit Thursday saying school officials made ''secret decisions'' about releasing documents in the case.
Sports
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.