10 a.m. Thursday

Tori Kelly, Sept. 29 at First Avenue in Mpls. $34. axs.com

8 a.m. Friday

Aaron Chen, June 3 at Parkway in Mpls. $20-$25. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Midge Ure, Aug. 21 at Parkway. $25-$45.

10 a.m. Friday

Mac McAnally, May 24 at Dakota in Mpls. $95-$135. dakotacooks.com. ... Brave New Workshop's "It's Not the Heat, It's the Stupidity: 2 Hot, 2 Stupid," May 31-Aug. 3 at Dudley Riggs Theatre in Mpls. $25-$45. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Southern Avenue, June 12 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Chloe Troast, June 21 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Django Festival All-Stars, June 26 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... The Living Tombstone, June 28 at Fine Line in Mpls. $30-$45. axs.com. ... Shakey Graves, July 14 at Palace in St. Paul. $42.50-$75. axs.com. ... Acoustic Alchemy, July 16 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... The Greeting Committee, July 23 at Fine Line. $20-$23. ... Comedy Bang! Bang!, Aug. 5 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... The Struts, Aug. 18 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Iliza Shlesinger, Aug. 23 at Orpheum in Mpls. $39.50-$99.50. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Matchbox Twenty, Aug. 30 at Grandstand at State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. $67-$87. etix.com. ... Kimberly Perry, Sept. 8 at Fine Line. $25-$40. ... Goose, Sept. 14 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Alec Benjamin, Oct. 10 at Fillmore. ... Little Big Town, Nov. 7 at Target Center. ticketmaster.com. ... Lo Moon, Dec. 1 at 7th St. Entry. $25. axs.com.

Noon Friday

Evan Honer, Sept. 29 at Fine Line. $23-$40.