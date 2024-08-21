Music

Tickets go on sale this week for Savion Glover, Leon Bridges and Ron Pope

Other shows include Eric Benet, SonReal, Polo G and Gavin Adcock.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 21, 2024 at 10:00AM
Tap dancer and choreographer Savion Glover will be at Minneapolis' Dakota Oct. 10-11. (Charles Sykes/Invision)

8 a.m. Friday

Andy Shauf, Sept. 12-13 at Parkway in Mpls. $30-$40. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Matt Wilson & His Orchestra, Nov. 8 at Parkway. $22-$27.

9 a.m. Friday

Ron Pope, Feb. 25, 2025, at Turf in St. Paul. $35. axs.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Savion Glover, Oct. 10-11 at Dakota in Mpls. $35-$70. dakotacooks.com. ... Leon Bridges, Oct. 22 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Shelby J, Oct. 26 at Dakota. $60-$65. ... Polo G, Oct. 27 at Uptown in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Chase Atlantic, Nov. 9 at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... The Wild Feathers, Nov. 11 at Turf. $20-$22. ... Ashley Kutcher, Nov. 15 at 7th St. Entry. $18-$20. ... SonReal, Nov. 15 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $26-$29.99. ... Uncle Lucius, Nov. 17 at Turf. $25-$30. ... Eric Benet, Nov. 21 at Dakota. $65-$80. ... Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dec. 7 at Palace in St. Paul. $49.50-$79.50. ... Geordie Greep, Jan. 27, 2025, at 7th St. Entry. $22. ... Gavin Adcock, March 2, 2025, at Fillmore.

