8 a.m. Friday

Greta Titelman, April 22 at Parkway in Mpls. $20-$25. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Loudon Wainwright III, June 16 at Parkway. $29-$49.

10 a.m. Friday

Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, April 28 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. ... Ravi Coltrane, June 3 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Say She She, June 16 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $28. axs.com. ... Arrows in Action, June 20 at Amsterdam. $25-$28. ... Russ, June 21 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... AJ Mitchell, June 22 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. axs.com. ... Live From Laurel Canyon, June 27 at Dakota. $30-$45. ... Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets, July 5-6 at Dakota. $50-$65. ... CG5, July 20 at Fine Line in Mpls. $40. axs.com. ... Robert Jon & the Wreck, Aug. 15 at 7th St. Entry. $30-$35. ... Chance the Rapper, Aug. 23 at State Fair grandstand in Falcon Heights. etix.com. ... Weezer, Sept. 4 at Xcel. ... Morgan Jay, Sept. 21 at Pantages in Mpls. $35-$60. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... John Vincent III, Oct. 1 at Amsterdam. $30.