Tickets go on sale for Nine Inch Nails, Katy Perry, Minnesota Yacht Club festival and One OK Rock

Other shows include “& Juliet,” Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, Kem and Daniel Tosh.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 28, 2025 at 9:00PM
Jerry Holt jgholt@startribune.com 11/25/2008--- Nine Inch Nails concert at Target Center----Nine Inch Nails lead singer Trent Reznor jumped across the state at Target Center during a Tuesday night concert.
Nine Inch Nails will perform at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 17. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Noon Wednesday

Nine Inch Nails, Aug. 17 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.

11 a.m. Thursday

Minnesota Yacht Club festival with Alabama Shakes, Weezer, Train, Sheryl Crow, 311 and more, July 18-20 at Harriet Island in St. Paul. $150-$2300. minnesotayachtclubfestival.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Michael Yo, March 28 at Parkway in Mpls. $29-$49. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Gary Louris, March 29 at Parkway. $30-$50. ... “The Writing on the Stall,” April 13 at Parkway. $25-$30. .. Two Dykes and a Mic, April 18 at Parkway. $35-$65.

10 a.m. Friday

Davina & the Vagabonds, Feb. 28 at Dakota in Mpls. $40-$45. dakotacooks.com. ... LA Buckner & Big Homie and Obi Original, March 21 at Dakota. $25-$35. ... Skerryvore, April 6 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Bireli Lagrene, Martin Taylor & Ulf Wakenius, April 14 at Dakota. $45-$60. ... Kem, April 19 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Joywave, April 23 at Varsity in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Tinsley Ellis, April 23 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Katy Perry, May 13 at Target Center in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, April 6 at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... “& Juliet,” May 13-18 at Orpheum. ... Riverdance, May 18 at Mystic Lake. ... One OK Rock, June 7 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Daniel Tosh, June 19 at State in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Lord Huron, July 22 at Armory. ... Steven Wilson, Sept. 16 at Orpheum. ... Kneecap, Oct. 20 at Varsity.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

