Tickets go on sale for Nine Inch Nails, Katy Perry, Minnesota Yacht Club festival and One OK Rock
Other shows include “& Juliet,” Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, Kem and Daniel Tosh.
Nine Inch Nails, Aug. 17 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.
11 a.m. Thursday
Minnesota Yacht Club festival with Alabama Shakes, Weezer, Train, Sheryl Crow, 311 and more, July 18-20 at Harriet Island in St. Paul. $150-$2300. minnesotayachtclubfestival.com.
8 a.m. Friday
Michael Yo, March 28 at Parkway in Mpls. $29-$49. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Gary Louris, March 29 at Parkway. $30-$50. ... “The Writing on the Stall,” April 13 at Parkway. $25-$30. .. Two Dykes and a Mic, April 18 at Parkway. $35-$65.
10 a.m. Friday
Davina & the Vagabonds, Feb. 28 at Dakota in Mpls. $40-$45. dakotacooks.com. ... LA Buckner & Big Homie and Obi Original, March 21 at Dakota. $25-$35. ... Skerryvore, April 6 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Bireli Lagrene, Martin Taylor & Ulf Wakenius, April 14 at Dakota. $45-$60. ... Kem, April 19 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Joywave, April 23 at Varsity in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Tinsley Ellis, April 23 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Katy Perry, May 13 at Target Center in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, April 6 at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... “& Juliet,” May 13-18 at Orpheum. ... Riverdance, May 18 at Mystic Lake. ... One OK Rock, June 7 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Daniel Tosh, June 19 at State in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Lord Huron, July 22 at Armory. ... Steven Wilson, Sept. 16 at Orpheum. ... Kneecap, Oct. 20 at Varsity.
Tickets go on sale for Nine Inch Nails, Katy Perry, Minnesota Yacht Club festival and One OK Rock
Other shows include “& Juliet,” Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, Kem and Daniel Tosh.