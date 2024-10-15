Tickets go on sale for Foster the People, Golden Smog and Alison Moyet
Other shows include Los Lobos, Dylan Marlowe and Tamino.
Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Nov. 23 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$35. theparkwaytheater.com.
10 a.m. Friday
Amina Figarova Sextet & Matsiko World Orphan Choir, Nov. 12 at Dakota in Mpls. $40-$60. dakotacooks.com. ... Golden Smog, Nov. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. $45. axs.com. ... Los Lobos, Dec. 15 at Dakota. $100-$130. ... The Midtown Men, Dec. 15 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... The Backfires, Jan. 28, 2025, at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$18. axs.com. ... Dylan Marlowe, Feb. 1, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $21. axs.com. ... Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Feb. 13, 2025, at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $37.50. axs.com. ... Foster the People, Feb. 14, 2025, at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Jesse Welles, March 1, 2025, at the Cedar in Mpls. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Drew & Ellie Holcomb, March 2, 2025, at Fitzgerald. ... Tamino, April 4, 2025, at Fitzgerald. $35. ... Alison Moyet, May 9, 2025, at Fine Line. $47.50-$65.
