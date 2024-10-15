Tickets go on sale for Foster the People, Golden Smog and Alison Moyet

Amina Figarova Sextet & Matsiko World Orphan Choir, Nov. 12 at Dakota in Mpls. $40-$60. dakotacooks.com. ... Golden Smog, Nov. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. $45. axs.com. ... Los Lobos, Dec. 15 at Dakota. $100-$130. ... The Midtown Men, Dec. 15 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... The Backfires, Jan. 28, 2025, at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$18. axs.com. ... Dylan Marlowe, Feb. 1, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $21. axs.com. ... Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Feb. 13, 2025, at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $37.50. axs.com. ... Foster the People, Feb. 14, 2025, at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Jesse Welles, March 1, 2025, at the Cedar in Mpls. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Drew & Ellie Holcomb, March 2, 2025, at Fitzgerald. ... Tamino, April 4, 2025, at Fitzgerald. $35. ... Alison Moyet, May 9, 2025, at Fine Line. $47.50-$65.