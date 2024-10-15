Things To Do

Tickets go on sale for Foster the People, Golden Smog and Alison Moyet

Other shows include Los Lobos, Dylan Marlowe and Tamino.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2024 at 8:00PM
ctyp_foster_the_people_columbia_records.jpg
Foster the People will play at the Fillmore in Minneapolis Feb. 14, 2025. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

8 a.m. Friday

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Nov. 23 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$35. theparkwaytheater.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Amina Figarova Sextet & Matsiko World Orphan Choir, Nov. 12 at Dakota in Mpls. $40-$60. dakotacooks.com. ... Golden Smog, Nov. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. $45. axs.com. ... Los Lobos, Dec. 15 at Dakota. $100-$130. ... The Midtown Men, Dec. 15 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... The Backfires, Jan. 28, 2025, at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$18. axs.com. ... Dylan Marlowe, Feb. 1, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $21. axs.com. ... Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Feb. 13, 2025, at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $37.50. axs.com. ... Foster the People, Feb. 14, 2025, at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Jesse Welles, March 1, 2025, at the Cedar in Mpls. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Drew & Ellie Holcomb, March 2, 2025, at Fitzgerald. ... Tamino, April 4, 2025, at Fitzgerald. $35. ... Alison Moyet, May 9, 2025, at Fine Line. $47.50-$65.

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See More

More from Things To Do

See More
Things To Do

Tickets go on sale for Foster the People, Golden Smog and Alison Moyet

ctyp_foster_the_people_columbia_records.jpg

Other shows include Los Lobos, Dylan Marlowe and Tamino.

Travel

Delta unveils cabin design with new colors and mood lighting

card image
Stage & Arts

Review: Tween turbulence, comics come alive in unique Children’s Theatre play ‘Drawing Lessons’

Staff headshot
Rohan Preston
card image