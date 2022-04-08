RECAP
Impact Player
Anthony Edwards, Wolves
Young star scored 29 of his career-high 49 points after halftime and made six of 14 three-pointers attempted.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 40-points or more games by Edwards this season.
8 Consecutive points scored by Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns coming out of halftime to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 15-point lead.
18 Wolves' biggest lead of the night before San Antonio pulled within four in the final seconds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ex-water polo coach convicted in college admissions bribery
A decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California was found guilty Friday in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal.
Sports
Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to $51M, 5-year contract
The Seattle Mariners signed Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford to a $51 million, five-year contract on Friday ahead of the start of the regular season.
Sports
Joe Davis named Fox's lead baseball voice after Buck leaves
Joe Davis is no stranger to succeeding legendary baseball voices.
Nation
'Dancing With the Stars' moves from ABC to sibling Disney+
"Dancing With the Stars" will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network's corporate sibling.
Sports
Live Updates | Schwartzel posts 3 under at breezy Masters
The Latest on the Masters (all times local):