RECAP

Impact Player

Anthony Edwards, Wolves

Young star scored 29 of his career-high 49 points after halftime and made six of 14 three-pointers attempted.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 40-points or more games by Edwards this season.

8 Consecutive points scored by Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns coming out of halftime to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 15-point lead.

18 Wolves' biggest lead of the night before San Antonio pulled within four in the final seconds.