GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Sidney Crosby, Penguins: The captain had two goals and two assists.

2. Jake Guentzel, Penguins: The winger assisted on two goals before adding an empty-net goal.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored twice, including a shorthanded tally.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power-play goals for Pittsburgh.

32 Points for Crosby in 21 career games vs. the Wild.

12 Seconds between the Wild's first and second goals.