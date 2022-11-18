GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Sidney Crosby, Penguins: The captain had two goals and two assists.
2. Jake Guentzel, Penguins: The winger assisted on two goals before adding an empty-net goal.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored twice, including a shorthanded tally.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Power-play goals for Pittsburgh.
32 Points for Crosby in 21 career games vs. the Wild.
12 Seconds between the Wild's first and second goals.
