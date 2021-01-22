Alonzo Dodd's basket and free throw with 29 seconds left in the overtime helped South St. Paul, ranked No 7 in Class 3A, outlast Tartan 70-69 in boys' basketball Thursday.

The host Titans had taken a 69-67 lead with 36 seconds remaining in the overtime on two free throws by Curtis Favors. His basket with 29 seconds left in the second half tied the score. The Packers missed a shot in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime.

Dodd, a junior, finished with 23 points to lead the Packers (4-0).

DeWayne Thompson scored 23 to lead the Titans (2-1), who led by four points at halftime.

Rockford 97, Hope Academy 67: Sam Zillmer had 22 points and eight rebounds to fuel the host Rockets' victory. Derek Pepin contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Rockford (3-0). Elijah Wade scored 25 points to lead Hope Academy.

Southwest Christian 74, Jordan 69: Lucas Anderson scored five points in the final 12 seconds to help the visiting Stars rally past the Hubmen. Anderson hit a three-pointer with 12 seconds remaining and then added two free throws. Ashton Sivilay scored 22 to lead Jordan.

Hiawatha Collegiate 84, Avail Academy 63: Jessye Lewis Jr. scored 26 points — 18 in the second half — to lead Hiawatha past host Avail. Josiah Loge scored 22 to lead Avail.

Waconia 76, Minneapolis Henry 52: Senior forward Spencer Swanson had 33 points and 25 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to the victory over the visiting Patriots.

Girls' basketball

Rosemount 53, Shakopee 38: Tayah Leenderts scored 12 points to pace the balanced Irish, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, past the host Sabers. Helen Staley and Alexa Ratzlaff each added 11 for the Irish. Staley, a senior, went over 1,000 points for her career.

Jordan 56, Southwest Christian 45: Jenna Kluxdal scored 18 points to help the visiting Jaguars outlast the Stars. After falling behind 16-0 early in the first half, Southwest Christian pulled within five at halftime and briefly took the lead early in the second half. Chloe Brunsberg scored 14 to pace Southwest Christian.

St. Croix Lutheran 76, DeLaSalle 55: Laura Hauge scored 28 points to help the host Crusaders pull away in the second half. Lucia Hauge added 16 points for the Crusaders, who led by six at halftime.

Boys' hockey

Centennial 8, Spring Lake Park 1: Senior Jordan Newpower scored three goals and junior Brody Pass had a goal and two assists to lead the host Cougars (3-0). The score was tied 1-1 after one period before the Cougars took control with four goals in the second period. Pass and Newpower scored in a three-minute span to give Centennial a 3-1 lead.

Maple Grove 9, Cooper/Armstrong 2: The host Crimson, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, scored five goals in the first period en route to the victory. Sam Jacobs and Bennett Glad each had two goals and Kyle Kukkonen had a goal and two assists for the Crimson (3-0).

Rochester Lourdes 4, Henry Sibley 3 [OT]: Dawson McLaughlin's goal at 6:58 of overtime lifted the Eagles to the victory at West St. Paul Arena. Jackson Heim's power-play goal with 1:51 remaining in the third period tied the score.

Girls' hockey

Benilde-St. Margaret's 7, Holy Angels 0: Lucy Hanson scored two goals and Emma Peschel had a goal and two assists as the Red Knights, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, skated past the Stars. Carly Green made 17 saves for the shutout.

Minneapolis 7, Bloomington Jefferson 1: Celia Midtbo scored three goals and had two assists and Augusta Crow scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Novas past the host Jaguars. Julia Stevens had four assists and Erin Lieb had a goal and two assists for Minneapolis. Midtbo and Crow each scored twice in the third period. The Jaguars led 1-0 after one period.

