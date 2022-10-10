Asher Ozuzu of Eastview.

ASHER OZUZU

Eastview • soccer

Ozuzu had to change his mindset when it came to practice. The senior forward knew he could no longer get by strictly on his natural ability.

"I wasn't taking practice seriously," Ozuzu said. "I would slack off."

That is no longer the case. Ozuzu's game has blossomed, coinciding with his maturity growth. He averaged two goals per game (32 goals in 16 games) during the regular season.

"Asher has grown so much as both a player and a person over the last 12 months," Eastview coach Scott Gustafson said. "He has really dedicated himself to being a leader, player and student."

Ozuzu's stellar season is a big reason Eastview (13-2-1) has climbed to No. 9 in the Class 3A poll by the coaches association. He has scored in 14 consecutive games, netting at least two goals in 11 of those games.

"I find it hard to believe that there is a more explosive offensive player in the state than Asher," Gustafson said. "His speed, power and ability to finish with both his head and his feet — it's amazing."

So was his about-face.

"I want to be a role model and lead by example," Ozuzu said. "I want to see others follow in my footsteps."

MARISSA LONG

Chanhassen • cross country

"Marissa is an exceptional talent on the cross country course," Storm coach Kyle Zygarlicke said. The junior won the Victoria Lions Invitational with a season-best time of 18 minutes, 18.14 seconds over the 5K course at Gale Woods Regional Park. She is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the coaches association.

TATE LINK

Dassel-Cokato • football

Link has turned in back-to-back five touchdown games. The senior running back has rushed for 1,239 yards on 149 carries and 20 touchdowns this year. "He has the combination of great vision, speed, power and a knack for when to cut back or push a play wide," Chargers coach Ryan Weinandt said.

MADDYN GREENWAY

Providence Academy • soccer

Greenway can light up a scoreboard on the pitch as well as a basketball court. The freshman forward netted all seven goals in a 7-1 triumph over Spectrum and finished the regular season with 47 goals in 16 games. "She has the ability to score many ways," Lions coach Daren Messmore said.

AIDAN JONES

Minneapolis Washburn • cross country

Jones has been a model of consistency in his senior season. The Gopher recruit, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A by the coaches association, was the Victoria Lions Invitational medalist with a personal-best time of 15:23.86 over the 5K course. He finished sixth in the state meet last season.

KATE WOELFEL

Centennial • swimming

The Cougars' young diver is quickly making a name for herself. The sophomore broke the school record for six dives with a score of 268.50 in a dual meet win over Coon Rapids 103-75. The previous mark of 250.35 was established by Stacey Truman in 1999.

CADEN SPENCE

Zimmerman • football

The senior running back rushed for a school-record 304 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns in a 34-6 victory over Little Falls. He became the school's all-time career rushing leader in the process with over 2,500 yards. "He can do it all due to his size, speed, acceleration, and vision," Thunder coach Tom Kish said.

. . .

Nominate an athlete

Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.