Eagan scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away from Lakeville North en route to a 9-6 victory Thursday in a high school baseball game.

Lincoln Berry drove in Liam Martin with a triple to center field to put the Wildcats ahead for good. Charlie Harms followed with a single to center to score Berry. Harms later scored on a double steal to give the Wildcats a 7-4 lead.

The Panthers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to get within a run. Ryan Danich came into pitch for the Wildcats and got the third out to strand the tying run at second.

Sam Schachtman hit a sacrifice fly and Berry scored on a wild pitch to give the Wildcats the three-run lead in the seventh inning.

Danich pitched around a one-out hit batter in the bottom of the inning to secure the victory.

Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 0: Gavin Zurn struck out 14 and allowed one hit over seven innings to lead the Ponies past the host Bears.

Fridley 5, South St. Paul 4: Micah Niewald of the Tigers drove in two runs at the plate and struck out 10 batters over 5⅔ innings on the mound. Zach Gotsch had two hits and two RBI for Fridley.

St. Cloud Cathedral 10, Zimmerman 2: The Crusaders cruised past the visiting Thunder to give coach Bob Karn his 800th career victory. Karn, the winningest coach in state history, improved to 800-313 in his 50th season of coaching.

Softball

Shakopee 2, Lakeville South 1: Joie Fittante hit a two-run home run to lift the Sabers past the visiting Cougars. Paige Strehlow struck out seven over 6⅔ a innings to get the win.

Mounds Park Academy 16, St. Paul Humboldt 0: Siri Springer struck out 12 of the 13 batters she faced — one reached base on an error — in a four-inning no-hitter over the visiting Hawks. JuliAnna Gazdik had two hits, two runs and one RBI for the Panthers. Jenessa Gazdik and Campbell Heger scored three runs and Emma Lafferty had three RBI for the Panthers.

Chaska 5, Bloomington Kennedy 3: Sydney Huwe had three hits and a run scored to lead the Hawks past the host Eagles. Payton Nicholas and Ally Florek had two hits each and Kendall Karman struck out seven over seven innings for Chaska. Taylor David scored two runs and Ali Pauly had two RBI for Kennedy.

Farmington 8, Eagan 5: The Tigers erased a 4-0 deficit with five runs in the fourth inning en route to the victory over the visiting Wildcats. Hailey Hagedom had two RBI and Kayla Herda scored two runs for the Tigers. Nicole Cassellius had three hits, including a triple, and Sara Boerger two hits for the Wildcats.

Rosemount 10, Burnsville 0: Jessa Snippes struck out six and allowed one hit to lead the Irish past the visiting Blaze. Paige Zender hit home run and had two RBI, Maizie Anderson had two hits and four RBI for the Irish. Gabby Gromacki had the only hit for the Blaze.

