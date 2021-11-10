Gophers divers Sarah Bacon and Kelci Bryant and swimmer Steve Jackman — the latter two alumni — were named among the 100 greatest swimmers and divers of the past century by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association in conjunction with its 100th year.

Bacon, in her sixth season at Minnesota, is a four-time NCAA champion, including three titles on the 1-meter springboard.

Bryant was a two-time NCAA champion, winning the 3-meter in 2010 and the 1-meter in 2011. She also was a two-time Olympian, earning a silver medal in the synchronized 3-meter springboard in London in 2012.

Jackson was a seven-time NCAA champion from 1961 to 1963, winning the 100-yard freestyle three times and the 50 freestyle twice.

Also on the list of 100 greatest is Minnesota associate head coach Jeff Kostoff, who had five individual NCAA titles in the mid-1980s at Stanford, three in the 1,650 freestyle and two in the 400 individual medley. He was a two-time Olympian as well.

U forward suspended one game

Gophers men's hockey forward Matt Staudacher was suspended for one game under the Big Ten's supplemental discipline process, as a result of an incident near the end of the second period against Wisconsin on Saturday.

The action was taken by the conference after a review of the incident which resulted in Staudacher receiving a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct. Staudacher is ineligible to play in Minnesota's next game against Ohio State on Friday.

Gophers hitter Samedy honored again

Gophers redshirt senior opposite Stephanie Samedy was named Big Ten player of the week for the fourth time this season and 12th time in her career.

The native of Clermont, Fla., averaged 4.86 kills and 4.29 digs per set and hit .310 in Minnesota road wins at then-No. 7 Ohio State and then-No. 25 Illinois last week.

The Gophers (16-6, 11-3 Big Ten) climbed three spots to No. 8 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings this week.