The Hobey Baker Award will be announced April 8 during NCAA Frozen Four weekend in Boston, and whichever of three players to be honored as the nation's top men's college hockey player will have a strong Minnesota tie.

Denver forward Bobby Brink of Minnetonka, Minnesota State Mankato goalie Dryden McKay and Gophers center Ben Meyers of Delano on Thursday were named the Hobey Hat Trick finalists. All three will be competing in the Frozen Four, with Brink's Pioneers playing Michigan in the first semifinal on April 7 and McKay and the Mavericks facing Meyers in the Gophers in the other semifinal.

The three finalists were selected from the initial list of top Ten 10 candidates by the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan voting. Criteria for the award include: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game; strength of character on and off the ice; sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

Brink, a junior, leads the nation with 56 points and 42 assists. He was named NCHC Player of the Year and Forward of the Year after leading the Pioneers to a tie for the conference title. He is a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019 and helped the United States win the gold medal in the 2019 World Junior Championship.

McKay, a senior from Downers Grove, Ill., is a Hobey Hat Trick finalist for the second consecutive year and also is up for the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goalie. McKay (37-4-0) set an NCAA record for wins in a season, ranks second with a 1.28 goals-against average, is third with a .934 save percentage and is tied for second with 10 shutouts. His 34 career shutouts are an NCAA record, and he blanked Notre Dame 1-0 in the Albany Regional final.

Meyers, a junior, has 17 goals and 24 assists this season and was named Big Ten Player of the Year. Meyers played for Team USA in the Beijing Olympics and ranked second on the team with four points. Since returning from China, Meyers has six goals and nine assists in seven games, including the overtime goal to beat Massachusetts 4-3 in the Worcester Regional semifinal, plus three assists last weekend. A standout two-way center, Meyers has won 57.9% of his faceoffs.

The award winner will be announced April 8 during a 5 p.m. show on NHL Network.