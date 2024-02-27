Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at Monday's Twins trade from three perspectives. They targeted a player they wanted, Manuel Margot, and got him; they got insurance against a Byron Buxton setback right as he is ready to play center field again; and they depleted their 2021 draft class. Plus a quick thought on Minnesota United.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand on a number of subjects. Scoggins will be at Williams Arena on Wednesday to witness the spectacle of Caitlin Clark when Iowa faces the Gophers. What makes her so special? Plus thoughts on the Wolves and later the Vikings.

34:00: Are the Vikings becoming the old Wild?.

