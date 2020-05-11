Three teenagers were charged Monday in last week’s attack of a woman at a Green Line light-rail station.

The incident, widely circulated on social media, occurred just after midnight May 4 at the Dale Street station in St. Paul.

Two youths appear to be goading their friend to attack the woman, who was standing in an enclosure at the transit stop. One of the teens appeared to be taking video of the attack, which involved his friend kicking the woman in the head.

The youths, all 15, were charged with gross misdemeanor harassment with intent to injure and fifth-degree misdemeanor, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. Each of them made their initial appearance in Ramsey County Juvenile Court Monday.

The petitions with more detail were not made public because of their ages.

Metro Transit police “has not revealed any indication that any racial or ethnic bias was involved, nor did the victim’s injuries warrant a felony level charge,” Ramsey County said in a news release.

It’s unclear why the woman and her alleged assailants were at the light-rail station, as nighttime transit service has been cut back in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.