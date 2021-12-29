A mother was able to pull her toddler from her vehicle Tuesday morning before three teens stole it at gunpoint in St. Paul's Crocus Hill neighborhood.

Authorities later arrested a 19-year-old man and a juvenile male in Minneapolis who were said to have a history of auto theft and car jackings, and a 17-year-old male near the University of Minnesota with a record of robbery and weapons arrests.

According to a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office release, the victim reported that three armed men blocked her vehicle in the 700 block of Osceola Avenue before taking it at gunpoint.

Deputies learned the vehicle was seen in another robbery in Minneapolis. When they located the vehicle and started following it near SE. Huron Boulevard and Delaware Street, the 17-year-old fled from the backseat. A deputy chased him on foot and arrested him near Huntington Bank Stadium.

Authorities from several departments were able to apprehend two other suspects after finding out the stolen vehicle was in north Minneapolis. The pair were suspected of involvement in another robbery at gunpoint.