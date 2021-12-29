A shooting late Tuesday has pushed St. Paul's annual homicide record still higher, authorities said Wednesday.

A man in his 30s was shot about 10:15 p.m. in a house in the 500 block of Blair Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived to "a chaotic scene," where they located a man with a gunshot wound, a statement from police read. He was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.

No arrests have been announced.

This homicide is St. Paul's 37th of the year and adds to the city's record annual total. The record had been 34, set in 1992 and matched last year.

Another homicide occurred in St. Paul just a day earlier. A man was shot in the chest shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Rice Street, police said.

He was taken to Regions and died there several hours later, according to police. His identity has yet to be released, and no arrests have been announced.