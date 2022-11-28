Three people were in critical condition Sunday after an assault in a rural home in central Minnesota.

Kanabec County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home outside Ogilvie, Minn., about 4:40 a.m., according to a statement from Kanabec County Sheriff's Office.

Two adults who live in the home were taken to a hospital in nearby Mora and then transferred to metro-area trauma centers, the statement said.

A third person, thought to be responsible for the attack, was flown to a Twin Cities trauma center. "That individual is not from the immediate area and no longer poses a threat to the community," the statement said.

It added that the attack was not random and no one else was being sought for the crime.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's families," Sheriff Brian Smith said in the statement.