It's Tuesday Morning Nickelback time on Daily Delivery as host Michael Rand welcomes in three guests to break down the biggest stories in Minnesota football.

2:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins for his film review segment looking at the Vikings' disappointing run defense. After spending a lot of money and energy trying to fix that part of their team, the Vikings have had poor results so far this season. What was Detroit doing to exploit them? And might it get better once Anthony Barr is fully back to being himself?

11:00: My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team featuring Keith Richotte has a good back-and-forth between Rand and Richotte about the tension that exists between Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer following their postgame Alpha male shoving on Sunday. Just remember: The first time Cousins shouted "You like that!" in 2015 it was about vindication and proving doubters wrong.

26:00: Randy Johnson joins to talk about the latest Gophers football news that Trey Potts is out for the season and to preview Saturday's game against Nebraska.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports