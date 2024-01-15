Thousands of Minnesotans braved negative temperatures Monday to honor the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and to look toward the next generation of civil rights leaders at events around the Twin Cities.

An annual holiday breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center saw the largest crowd since before the pandemic, with 2,500 people filling the exhibition hall.

The event's keynote speaker, Marley Dias, 19, was the youngest-ever in the fundraiser's 34- year history. Dias, an activist, author and Harvard University student, made headlines at age 11 for launching a book drive to get books starring Black girls into the hands of Black girls.

Dias spoke about the importance of education, seeing oneself in stories, and the spread of book bans in a conversation moderated by Dr. Yohuru Williams, Distinguished University Chair and Professor of History at the University of St. Thomas.

"To not see myself reflected meant that there was a gap between the way that students who did see themselves were experiencing reading, the classroom, libraries, and educational spaces, compared to young Black girls, young Black boys who cannot see themselves reflected in the books they read in school," Dias said.

While she had access to those stories at home, public education is for all, Dias said at the event sponsored by General Mills and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF),

The breakfast, which raises money to help send Black students in the Twin Cities to college, featured Minnesota leaders in the audience including Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter celebrates and sings after the end of the 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis.

Laverne McCartney Knighton, area development director of the United Negro College Fund, told the crowd it was particularly inspiring to have a new generation of passionate young people who are continuing the legacy of King.

"Young voices of today are expressing a new kind of civil rights that is seen through the lens of economic inclusion and uprooting the structural racism that has so long been pervasive in our country," McCartney Knighton said.

Later in the morning, in St. Paul, a celebration of the holiday at the packed Ordway Center for the Performing Arts featured multiple performances.

Pastor Elijah McDavid III, of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in north Minneapolis, kicked off the event with a passionate speech noting the tension of celebrating the holiday as injustices around the globe persisted — noting King's own fierce opposition to the Vietnam War and juxtaposing it with the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

A small group of protesters briefly interrupted the program by targeting Walz from the upper balconies of the theater.

Also referring to the ongoing war in Gaza, they chanted, "Governor Walz, you can't lie, you're supporting genocide."

But the chants where quickly drowned out as Stephanie Burrage, the state's chief equity officer, took the lectern on stage and countered the protesters by getting the crowd to give a standing ovation.

"We are going to raise our voices, just what we are doing right now, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.," she said.