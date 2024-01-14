Here is a list of what's open and closed on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday:

Post offices: Closed, with no regular mail service.

Banks: All traditional and any in-store branches of Bremer Bank, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank will be closed.

Grocery stores: Major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, Metro Blue and Green lines and the Metro Red Line will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. Also following regular schedules: the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will have service.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.