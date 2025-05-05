This win by Joey Logano flips the script and reduces the pressure for Team Penske

FORT WORTH, Texas — Joey Logano quickly flipped the script for Team Penske.
The focus after this win can be on, well, the first win this season for NASCAR's reigning Cup Series champion. Not like last week following Austin Cindric's victory at Talladega, when Logano had an expletive-laden rant on the radio directed at his teammate during that race and then afterward had what would have been a fifth-place finish disqualified because of a missing nut and loose bolt on the spoiler during the postrace inspection.
''It's nice to change the storyline,'' Logano said.
Logano recovered from starting 27th at the 1 1/2-mile Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday in the 11th Cup race of the season, and surged ahead after the restart in overtime with teammate Ryan Blaney to his outside.
''We paid the price from last week in qualifying, going out early, and now you have a bad pit stall. OK, I just got to (get a) top 10, top five and start clicking those off, getting some points, I need that," Logano said. ''Then just found ourselves in position to win. Glad we capitalized on that. The goal was to get some momentum rolling. I feel like just get some stuff going, juices flowing again. Yeah, turned out well.''
All three Penske drivers led laps at Texas. Cindric was in front for 60 laps and won the first stage, but finished 25th after getting caught up in a late-race crash.
Logano and Blaney were on the front row for the final restart after the race's 12th caution. Logano was the control car for the green-white-checkered finish, even though Blaney was actually shown as the leader when they reached the line. Blaney finished third, still his best of the season, after Logano and Ross Chastain both got in front of him on the final run.
Walter Czarnecki, the team's vice chairman, dismissed the notion that back-to-back wins brought a sigh of relief.