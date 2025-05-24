Mexican rider Del Toro extends Giro lead beyond a minute after rivals slowed by crash

NOVA GORICA, Slovenia — Overall leader Isaac Del Toro gained chunks of time on many of his biggest rivals who were slowed by a crash in the wet and slippery 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday.
Kasper Asgreen of Denmark, who got into an early breakaway, won the mostly flat stage all on his own.
Del Toro, the first Mexican rider to wear the pink jersey, finished in the second group 16 seconds behind.
But Del Toro's UAE Team Emirates teammate Juan Ayuso, 2023 champion Primoz Roglic and top-placed Italian Antonio Tiberi all finished further behind.
''We wanted to be ahead in case accidents like that happen or there are splits in the group,'' said Del Toro, who is challenging for a Grand Tour victory for the first time.
He entered the stage 38 seconds up on Ayuso and improved his lead to 1 minute, 20 seconds over Simon Yates. Ayuso dropped to third, 1:26 behind; 2019 champion Richard Carapaz was fourth, 2:07 behind; and Roglic trailed by 2:23 in fifth.
Tiberi, who also hit the road, dropped from third to eighth, 3:02 behind.
Giulio Ciccone, who was seventh, appeared injured in the crash but got back on his bike and finished the stage several minutes behind the leaders.