Nunnabove

Friday: When Nunnabove first appeared on "America's Got Talent" in 2018, judge Simon Cowell was afraid they would be a wedding band. Nope, he ended up impressed that this Twin Cities sibling quartet was a pop-soul combo with positive vibes. Think a new version of the Jets, those 1980s sibling hitmakers of "Crush on You" fame. Onstage and on video, the well connected Nunnabove teens have shown they've got talent; now they need strong original tunes. (7 p.m. Fri. $15 livestream, dakotacooks.com.)

Jon Bream

'Dining With the Ancestors'

Sunday: It's not ancestor worship, which got Africans attacked for centuries and was used in part to justify slavery. But "Dining With the Ancestors" does show reverence for forebears. In Daaimah Mubashshir's one-act play, a young woman named Vivian (played by Erin Nicole Farsté) is jolted into grief and trauma by the killing of yet another unarmed Black man. She goes into intercessory prayer and three historic figures show up to help guide her: civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer (Aimee K. Bryant), lawyer and Episcopal priest Pauli Murray (Simone Bernadette); and quilter Harriet Powers (Regina Marie Williams). Signe Harriday directs this show that was conceived by Williams and also features the talents of Greta Oglesby and singer/composer Thomasina Petrus. (7 p.m. Sun. Free with reservation, guthrietheater.org.)

Rohan Preston

Virtual Day of Irish Dance

Sunday: In normal times, St. Patrick's Day festivities at Landmark Center are a boisterous affair. The joyous sound of Irish folk music echoes in the main hall, troupe upon troupe of dancers show off their high-jumping moves, and streams of bouncing curls pour through the festive halls. Because of COVID-19, the celebration will mostly take place online this year, but the fun won't stop. Many of these troupes are ready to share their beautiful dancing with audiences virtually. (Viewable 11 a.m. Sun. through April 14, landmarkcenter.org/irish-celebrations.) There's also one live outdoor event with musician Todd Menton at 2 p.m. Sunday, and three sets of virtual entertainment (8:30 a.m., 12:30 & 5:30 p.m.) on Wednesday's holiday. (Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-292-3225, landmarkcenter.org/irish-celebrations.)

Sheila Regan

Former Husker Du drummer/singer Grant Hart Photo by Shawn Brackbill

#GrantHart60

Thursday: Friends and followers of internationally renowned indie-rock hero Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü have been celebrating him on his birthday (March 18) ever since his death from cancer in 2017. This year would have been his 60th, so they're not letting the pandemic ruin the tradition. Teenage Strangler's Dylan Ritchie, who frequently played with Hart near the end, is cobbling together virtual performances by the Rank Strangers, Ryan and Pony, Brian Herb & His Outstanding Achievements, Boy Dirt Car and more. Virtual donations will be requested for the First Avenue benefit fund First Love Project. (All day on March 18, Facebook.)

Chris Riemenschneider