The Drive In

A Taylors Falls must since 1956. cq Most of the drive-in classics are present and accounted for, including burgers, fries, onion rings, patty melts, battered cod dinners, cheese curds and an excellent housemade root beer (and floats, of course), served in frosty mugs. There's a $5.99 kids' menu, and an 18-hole mini-golf course. Lunch and dinner served daily, through mid-October.

572 Bench St., Taylors Falls, Minn., taylorsfallsdrivein.com

Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery

Enjoy pizzas (including a gluten-free variety), a burrata-peaches-blueberry salad, fully loaded nachos and cheese/charcuterie boards along with glasses, flights and bottles of wine and hard cider. Lunch served daily and dinner served Friday and Saturday.

78757 Hwy. 16, Spring Valley, Minn., fourdaughtersvineyard.com

Harbor View Cafe

This 40-year-old Lake Pepin landmark just changed ownership. It's now in the hands of siblings Missy, Wendy and Chris Murray, and they're continuing the restaurant's traditions, including the ever-changing chalkboard menu and no-reservations policy. Lunch and dinner served Thursday through Sunday, through Nov. 21; Thursday dining ends Oct. 21.

314 1st St., Pepin, Wis., harborviewpepin.com

Manger Restaurant & Wine Bar

After taking in the St. Croix River Valley colors, settle into chef/owner Mike Willenbring's three-course, fixed-price dinner ($40 to $65) or graze through the bar menu's fresh oysters, wild rice croquettes, Margherita pizza, baked Brie with olive tapenade and other delights. Dinner served Tuesday through Saturday.

320 5th Av. N., Bayport, mangerrestaurant.com

Nick's Downtown Diner

A cozy storefront — with a long, narrow patio — that specializes in well-made and reasonably priced Americana, from all-day breakfasts (eggs Benedict, stuffed French toast, three-egg omelets) to burgers, Reubens, BLTs, hot turkey sandwiches and house-baked pies. Breakfast and lunch served daily.

311 W. Mill St., Cannon Falls, Minn., nicksdowntowndiner.com