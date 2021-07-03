KANSAS CITY, MO. – It makes plenty of sense, this platoon system that Rocco Baldelli began using 10 days ago. Max Kepler and Miguel Sano are each suffering through excruciating seasons, both are hitting below .200, and Kepler is lefthanded while Sano bats from the right side.

So limiting Kepler to days the Twins are facing right-handed starters, and Sano to the lefties, allows Baldelli to keep promising rookie Alex Kirilloff, who can credibly play right field or first base, in the lineupand theoretically allows the veterans to work out of their slumps by usually having the platoon advantage.

Only one problem: Sano has been worse against lefthanders than right.

"I can't tell you it's something that was expected. I mean, Miguel's had a lot of success in his career," Baldelli said. "That has been difficult because when we're facing these lefthanders — and we do face a good number of lefthanders — being able to look to Miguel for that production is something we've relied on in a big way."

As a team, the Twins have displayed a lot of power against lefthanded pitching; their .424 slugging percentage ranks second in the AL behind Houston.

But Sano has rarely been a part of it. Only three of his 14 home runs are against lefthanders, and the drop-off in extra-base hits is alarming: He owns an above-average .520 slugging percentage against righthanders, but a miserable .280 against lefties. His batting average against lefthanders is just .171 (compared with .203 vs. righthanders), and his OPS is .533 (vs. .808).

"Some of these lefthanders are changeup heavy," Baldelli said. "It really comes down to being able to make adjustments, knowing who's on the mound and what they're going to do to you."

Even more worrisome: This was a problem for Sano in 2020, too. He batted only .159 with a .341 slugging percentage and .213 on-base percentage while holding the platoon advantage last year. What's strange is that Sano devoured lefties in 2019, posting a 1.007 OPS.

"These are some of the real challenges that professional athletes deal with. We talk about the trials and tribulations, but we don't focus on what they actually look like a lot of the time. This is an example of a tough time," Baldelli said. "It hasn't been easy, but he has not shied away from it. He has not made excuses at all. And he keeps working."

Third All-Star Game selection coming?

Jose Berrios would like to be named to his third straight All-Star team on Sunday. For himself, sure. But for Valentina, Sebastian and Diego Berrios, who really enjoy waving to the crowd during the All-Star parade.

"They think we are in Disney World," Berrios said of his children.

Actually, it's a little like that for the veteran righthander, too. "Being in the same clubhouse with a lot of All-Stars, seeing different people from different teams, that's what makes it special for me," said Berrios, who pitched a scoreless fifth inning in Washington in 2018 and a scoreless third inning in Cleveland in 2019, each time retiring his brother-in-law, Javy Baez of the Cubs.

This year's game is July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

"It's always going to be exciting to go to the All-Star Game, it's always going to be special," Berrios said. "That's why we play, to have a good year, good numbers."

The All-Star teams will be announced at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, and Berrios is one possible candidate for the honor. Given their last-place standing, the Twins are unlikely to place more than one player on the AL team, and since Byron Buxton is injured, the logical candidates are Berrios, Nelson Cruz and Taylor Rogers.

Cash not accepting

All-Star managers no longer have much say in picking the rosters, but being asked whether he had called upcoming American League manager Kevin Cash to lobby for his players at least gave Baldelli an opportunity to needle his close friend and former Rays boss.

"The American League manager is too busy for people like me," Baldelli deadpanned. "He does not generally pick up the phone or respond to texts very often, unless he needs something, and then everybody's phone starts blowing up. That's kind of how that relationship works."