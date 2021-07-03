KANSAS CITY, MO. – Griffin Jax's first career start probably wasn't what he hoped, but he certainly fit right in with the Twins pitching staff. He pitched well, shutting out the Royals for three innings Saturday — until the Twins handed him a lead.

Kansas City responded to its deficit by scoring six runs off the rookie righthander over his final two innings, and handing the Twins their fifth consecutive loss, 6-3 at Kauffman Stadium. It marked the 30th time this season that the Twins lost a game they once led, by far the most in the American League.

The Twins reached the halfway point of one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history with a 33-48 record, and a 15½-game deficit behind Chicago in the AL Central. The Twins, who have lost all five games on this road trip, are 1½ games behind Kansas City in last place.

And has been so often the case this season, the Twins also lost one of their key players during the game. Josh Donaldson, who missed the first two weeks of the season after injuring his hamstring, slowed to a jog after hitting a double into the left-field corner, barely beating the throw. He left the game with a strained right hamstring, though the Twins said it was a precaution.

The Twins scored two runs in the fourth inning off Royals starter Danny Duffy, one coming home when second baseman Hansel Alberto threw a double-play relay past first baseman Carlos Santana, the other when Jorge Polanco provided a two-out single.

Trevor Larnach also homered in the eighth inning.

Jax, the first Air Force Academy pitcher to start a major-league game, lasted five innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run by Edward Olivares, his first of the season.