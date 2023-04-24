The first thing you'll notice after tuning in for "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" is that the guest of honor could pass for half her age.
"You're looking like a snack," says Sheryl Lee Ralph, one of more than a dozen A-listers paying tribute to their hero.
But the biggest takeaway from the two-hour party is just how much Burnett has accomplished over the years. The two-hour special, premiering at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KARE, Ch. 11, with an extended version streaming Thursday on Peacock, offers plenty of clips from television shows and movies, all in front of a live audience that included the likes of Kate Perry, Cher and Amy Poehler. But that's only a sampling. To really understand her legacy, go further. Here's a road map:
- "I Made a Fool of Myself Over John Foster Dulles" (1957): This "love letter" to the secretary of state was such a sensation that Burnett warbled it three times on TV in the course of one week.
How to enjoy: Her take for "The Garry Moore Show" is available on playbill.com. Two years later, Moore would hire her as a series regular.
- "Once Upon a Mattress" (1959): Burnett took Broadway by storm when she was cast as Princess Winnifred in this irreverent take on the Hans Christian Andersen tale. Her performance of "Shy" was an early indication of how willing she was to be big and bawdy.
How to enjoy: There's a complete but grainy version of the 1964 TV version on YouTube. You can also get some of the dish behind her breakout number from last year's bestseller, "Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers," written by the woman who conjured up the melody.
- "Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall" (1962): Julie Andrews and Burnett did three CBS specials together, starting with this delightful revue written by Mike Nichols. The two besties bring the house down with a 10-minute salute to musical comedies.
How to enjoy: The production is available on YouTube. In Wednesday's special, Andrews and Burnett sit together as Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth serenade them with Stephen Sondheim's "Old Friends."
- "The Carol Burnett Show" (1967-78): The idea of a sketch show led by a woman was revolutionary at the time but the comedy itself is pretty standard staff. Burnett's true genius was surrounding herself with enormous talent and not minding when they got the biggest laughs.
How to enjoy: Abbreviated episodes of all 11 seasons are available for free on a number of streaming services, including Pluto TV. But if you only have time for one sketch, make it "The Dentist" on YouTube.
- "Friendly Fire" (1979): Burnett showed off her dramatic chops in a number of films, including "The Four Seasons" and "Pete 'n' Tillie." But she's at her grittiest in this Emmy-winning TV movie about an Iowa family determined to find out how their son died in the Vietnam War. Despite the lack of laughs, 64 million viewers tuned in.
How to enjoy: Available for free (with ads) on a number of streaming services, including Freevee.
- "Annie" (1982): Burnett hasn't played many villains, which explains why she clearly relished the chance to inhabit evil Miss Hannigan in John Huston's adaptation of the legendary musical. Both Jane Lynch and Marisa Tomei pay tribute to the performance in Wednesday's salute.
How to enjoy: For roughly $4, you can watch it on Apple TV Plus. Or consider picking up the movie soundtrack so you can hear Burnett moan her way through "Little Girls" over and over again.
- "Moon Over Buffalo" (1995): After a 30-year break, Burnett returned to the stage for Ken Ludwig's farce about theater actors dreaming of Hollywood stardom.
How to enjoy: "Moon Over Broadway," the excellent documentary about launching the play, can be viewed for free on video.alexanderstreet.com.
- "Better Call Saul" (2023): Burnett has spent the past three decades guest starring on various shows, including "Magnum P.I.," "The Larry Sanders Show" and "Law & Order: SVU." She even picked up an Emmy for playing Helen Hunt's mom on "Mad About You." But her most memorable temp job came earlier this year, when she appeared in the last season of this "Breaking Bad" prequel.
How to enjoy: Available on Netflix. During Wednesday's broadcast, "Saul" star Bob Odenkirk offers an alternative ending bound to rattle Burnett's legion of fans.
- "Palm Royale" (2023): This Apple TV Plus miniseries about the high society in 1969 Palm Beach isn't out yet (no premiere date has been set) but the cast — Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Minnesota native Julia Duffy — has us salivating. Burnett plays the grand dame of the party scene. Naturally.
How to enjoy: The NBC special offers a sneak peek.