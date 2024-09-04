The UK's Conservatives eliminate a former interior minister in their leadership vote

Robert Jenrick, who quit his role in the government led by Rishi Sunak over his opposition to its policies on immigration, came in first with 28 votes. Jenrick was never a senior member of government but has sought to bolster his credentials with the party's right wing since he resigned. He has argued that the U.K. should leave the European Convention on Human Rights in order to get a handle on high levels of illegal immigration, one of the main reasons why many traditional Conservative voters deserted the party at the election on July 4.