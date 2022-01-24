A carving of a fire-breathing dragon defied the cold as adventurers wound their way through the Ice Palace Maze's 10-foot-high walls last week at the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt and an ice slide while grownups head to the ice bar. It's open from 2-10 p.m. daily and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, through Feb. 20.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Stillwater Ice Palace offers all-ages adventure
A carving of a fire-breathing dragon defied the cold as adventurers wound their way through the Ice Palace Maze's 10-foot-high walls last week at the…
Nation
4 killed, 1 hurt in 'ambush' shooting at house party near LA
Four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said.
Nation
In mourning yet again, NYC prepares to honor fallen officer
A city reeling from a recent spate of violence prepared to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer "fighting for his life."
Local
Ramsey County faces 'big cliff' if funding for homeless temporary shelters runs out
Leases on the county's four temporary homeless shelters in St. Paul, which house about 450 men, women and children, expire this spring.
Coronavirus
Staff shortages, not infection rates, driving school closures
Across the 10 districts with the largest share of Minnesota's K-12 pupils — which together educate one in four of the state's public school students — officials say they keep an eye on daily staff absences in order to predict whether they must move into distance learning.