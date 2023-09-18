More from Star Tribune
Local
New research seeks solutions to clean drinking water without creating harmful chemicals
Scientists have known for years that treating water with chlorine or other chemicals can create toxic compounds; now, four teams will use EPA grants to find alternatives.
Vikings
Vikings expected to sign veteran offensive lineman Risner
Dalton Risner would bring offensive line help to the 0-2 Vikings. He was a free agent after starting 62 games at left guard for the Broncos from 2019 through 2022.
Minneapolis
Frey to City Council: Pick a Third Precinct location or let me do it
In a letter, Frey wrote: 'The community needs you to make a decision.' The council could take up the issue as soon as Tuesday.
The State 4-H Horse Show concludes
Monday's events included the hunt seat pleasure, the saddle seat pleasure and a miniature horse category. About 600 students participated in the 76-year-old 4-H horse show which includes students in every county in Minnesota from 6th grade to one year past high school.
Twins
Twins playoff tracker: What's the magic number? Where do they stand?
The Twins are in the final month of the regular season — here's what has to happen for the team to win the American League Central.